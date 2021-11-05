Need Weekend Plans? We Have Options For Staying In & Going Out

Whether you’re considering staying in or heading out this weekend, we have some options to share! Stay in and sip on a ready to drink cocktail in a can by Canteen Spirits or if you want to get out and about…check out The Seager Roundup happening at Central Machine Works on Saturday, November 6th.

About CANTEEN:

CANTEEN Spirits is an Austin-based, ready-to-drink cocktail brand specializing in refreshing, low-calorie, spirits-based canned cocktails.

CANTEEN Vodka Soda, available in seven flavors including Black Cherry, Pineapple, Strawberry, Watermelon, Cucumber Mint, Ruby Red and Lime

CANTINA Tequila Soda, which is offered in three delicious flavors including Watermelon Margarita, Grapefruit Paloma and Ranch Water, all made from premium blue weber agave in Tequila, Jalisco.

The newest edition, CANTEEN Gin Spritz, is available in three light and refreshing flavors including Blossom Gin Spritz, Citrus Gin Spritz and Ruby Gin Spritz.

Made with all-natural flavors, and zero sugar, each line boasts an impressive list of better-for-you alternatives in their ingredients and approach, making it the better drink choice for any occasion.

To learn more visit DrinkCanteen.com and CantinaSpirits.com and follow on Instagram at @CanteenSpirits and @CantinaSpirits.

About The Seager Roundup:

The Seager Roundup is taking place at Central Machine Works this Saturday, November 6 from 12-10 p.m.

The team is still offering FREE tickets for first responders and half-off tickets for UT students while supplies last. Those who qualify can email howdy@seagerco.com with proof of student / first responder identification.

A limited amount of regular tickets for the event are still on sale and can be purchased HERE.

Each ticket includes whiskey tastings from Oak & Eden, one free Big Country canned cocktail, a vendor village offering and more.

The event seeks to bridge the gap between both the western and the surf world by offering an intentional selection of music from Shooter Jennings, Allah-Las,Vincent Neil Emerson, JesseDaniel, Levitation Room, Shannon Shaw, Lily Meola, and Scott Ballew, as well as vending and specials from brands like Tecovas, Oak & Eden, Huckberry and others to round it all out.

This follows a successful first roundup in Austin in 2019 across various venues, then a word-of-mouth roundup in 2020 at CMW that featured Nikki Lane, Pokey LaFarge and Vincent Neil Emerson with special guest Lana Del Rey. As music and intentional gatherings are at the core of Seager and of Austin, it was a natural fit for the brand to bring this event back to our city this fall.



Seager Co. was founded in 2015 by three long-time friends Case Anderson, Elliott Shaw and Mattson Smith who grew up participating in the lifestyles they pay homage to through their brand today. The brand cares about quality in everything they do – from the way their clothing is made to the events they host – and the impact their brand has on the environment, which also rings true in their events where quality over quantity shines.



For more information on The Seager Roundup and Seager Co., please visit https://www.seagerco.com/pages/the-seager-roundup and follow the brand on social media @seager_co & @seagerroundup



