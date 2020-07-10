Need Weekend Plans? Check Out These Virtual Events!

Tonight from 6 to 9pm on the Austin Parks and Rec’s Youtube channel, a virtual living room concert is happening. Check out the live stream and lineup here: https://spark.adobe.com/page/3L4ktkE9xk2B9/

The Flower Social is hosting a virtual workshop this Saturday, July 11, 2020. The Centerpiece Design 101 class will teach you how to make a beautiful table centerpiece with skills to recreate projects on your own. For local AUstin residents, all flowers and supplies can be delivered right to your door.

The Flower Social hosts weekly public classes virtually. To learn more, visit their website for more details.

Children are invited to bring their stuffed animal to the virtual visit for a guided lesson in TLC as Austin Humane Society’s real-life animal clinic comes to you. The shelter’s team helps diagnose and cure what ails their animal.

Tonight, July 10, 2020 Doc’s Drive-In is playing the classic 1985 film, “Back To The Future.”

The movie starts at 8:55pm and it runs about 2 hours. You can reserve your spot online and grab tickets for some family-fun! Keep in mind, if you choose to sit outside your car, go to the concessions to pick up food, or go to the bathroom, a mask or face covering must be worn.

