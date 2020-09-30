Need to Spruce Up Your Zoom or Skype? We’ve Got You Covered!

The Studio 512 crew has been working, editing, and broadcasting from home for almost 6 months now and they’re sharing some tips on what they’ve learned when it comes to Zoom calls, Skypes, Live Broadcasts and more including audio tips, how to light your space, and choosing the best environment and background for your video.

Sound

Try to use Bluetooth or Wired Earbuds like Apple AirPods. These help to focus on your voice and eliminate sound reverberating through your space and being picked up by your microphone.

Lighting

Lighting yourself from the front is really key. Try to avoid having a bright source of light behind you, such as a window, but instead place it in front of you. You can also use something like this really cool Lumecube Kit that includes an LED light and suction cup mount that can hang off of your phone or laptop screen.

Environment

Choosing the proper environment is key, try to found a quiet, private spot to avoid any distractions. In addition, here are some other tips: