Need To Move? Rent Eco-Friendly Boxes With Bronko Box

If you’ve moved recently, you know what a time-consuming and expensive task it is. Jackson Nicquette from Bronko Box stopped by to share more about their unique service.

What Is A Bronko Box?

“Bronko Boxes are commercial grade recycled plastic moving boxes that you rent by the week and they come with free delivery and pick up.”

How Much Do They Cost?

“They are about half the cost of cardboard. $1.75 per box per week and you don’t need to buy any tape or put them together. You just pack em and stack em. They even come with wheels to make for easy transport.”

What Do You Love About Bronko Box?

“Sustainability. Cardboard is usually used once and then thrown away. These boxes will get used a thousand time and each time they come back we disinfect them with an eco friendly cleaning solution.”

Check out more information at: www.BronkoBox.com.

