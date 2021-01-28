Need To Daydream? Indulge In “National Plan Your Vacation Day”

As a decent indicator of how confused by calendars the Studio 512 crew has become, Rosie and Steph missed “National Plan Your Vacation Day,” which is the last Tuesday in January. Traditionally it’s a good time to dust off the gray of winter and start picturing yourself somewhere sunny!

Since that isn’t an option this year, Rosie and Steph came up with dream destinations to quiz each other about. Will they guess each other’s trips? Make sure you watch to the end to hear some good travel stories and travel hacks, too!