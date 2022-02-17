Need A Window Replacement? Trust The Company With Heart: Expo Home Improvement

As a locally-owned company since 2006, Expo Home Improvement knows the heart of every Texan home is a family. They understand better than the national chains which replacement windows, doors, and shower solutions are right for Texas and our unique climate.

“At Expo Home Improvement, our heart is boldly part of our brand and we are proud to wear it on our chest every day as a symbol of our commitment to you. The heart symbolizes our team’s pledge to remain true to our core values of integrity, excellence, and service — with every home project entrusted to us. Therefore, you have our pledge to serve with love, as Expo Home Improvement is truly a company that loves you back,” Amanda McDaniel said.

McDaniel is the director of marketing at Expo Home Improvement. She joined Studio 512 Co-Host Stephanie Gilbert to tell us more.

What products and services do you offer?

“Since 2006, we have specialized in bath and shower remodeling, window and door replacement, and home insulation! We’ve taken the guesswork out of what products are right for your Texan home! Here in Texas, we deal with humidity and shifting soils — so we provide a vinyl replacement window that won’t rot and is backed by a limited lifetime warranty! And our bath solutions are made with you in mind. We know safety is a key factor in your bathing experience and our popular tub-to-shower conversions help keep you and your loved ones safe from any potential falls and even has silver-shield technology to protect from mold and mildew! We’d love to come check out your space to see how we can help improve it!”

Expo Home Improvement got its start in window replacement. Tell us more about your windows!

“Our windows at Expo Home Improvement are uniquely designed with our Texas climate in mind. We offer a vinyl replacement window which unlike wood or other materials won’t rot over time and is the perfect material to withstand Texas’ extreme heat and unpredictable winters like we are having right now. They will help save on your energy bills, and now is the perfect time to think about replacement. Spring is right around the corner! And because it’s the perfect time, we are also running our Worn-Out Windows sweepstakes right now — go check it out on our website to enter!“

How do I schedule an appointment?

“Scheduling an appointment is easy! All you have to do is scan the QR code on the and fill out your information to be contacted or call 512-595-7517 and one of our scheduling agents will be able to set up an appointment for you to meet with one of our seasoned design consultants!”

Learn more at ExpoHomeImprovement.com.

