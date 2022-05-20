As a locally-owned company since 2006, Expo Home Improvement knows the heart of every Texan home is a family. They understand better than the national chains which replacement windows, doors, and shower solutions are right for Texas and our unique climate.

“At Expo Home Improvement, our heart is boldly part of our brand and we are proud to wear it on our chest every day as a symbol of our commitment to you. The heart symbolizes our team’s pledge to remain true to our core values of integrity, excellence, and service — with every home project entrusted to us. Therefore, you have our pledge to serve with love, as Expo Home Improvement is truly a company that loves you back,” Amanda McDaniel said.

McDaniel is the director of marketing at Expo Home Improvement. She joined Studio 512 Co-Host Stephanie Gilbert to tell us more, including a special offer for Studio 512 viewers — the first 25 callers will get $500 off any project in addition to our monthly offer.

Tell us, what products and services do you specialize in at Expo Home Improvement?

Since 2006, we have specialized in window replacement, door replacement, bath renovations, and shower renovations! We have served over 19,000 Texan homes and families with these services and products, so we know better than the national chains what is going to be best for a Texan home! We’d love to come to check out your space to see how we can help improve it!

Well, we are going to be talking about windows today. Amanda, what are the benefits of window replacement?

“Think to yourself about your own home. How many windows do you have? Did you know the average home has around 17 windows? That is a lot of openings to your home if you think about it. And windows often get overlooked when it comes to energy efficiency, safety, sound, and mood. When you replace old or original windows, your home becomes safer, quieter, more comfortable, and brightens your mood! Plus, it helps you save money! Replacing your windows has so many benefits and I hear this from our customers daily, ‘Why didn’t we do this sooner?!'”

Those are really good points! So, summer and our extreme heat are coming soon. Can your windows combat this type of heat?

“Yes! Our windows at Expo Home Improvement are uniquely designed with our Texas climate in mind. We offer a vinyl replacement window that, unlike wood or other materials, won’t rot over time in the Texas heat and is the perfect material to withstand Texas’ extreme temperatures. We know Texans don’t want that summer heat coming into their homes or their cool AC escaping to the outside; replacing your windows ensures you won’t deal with drafty windows anymore! Other than the benefit of saving on your energy bills, they also have sound suppression technology, and have safety features so can feel comfortable and at peace in your home for years to come.”

How do I schedule an appointment?

“Scheduling an appointment is easy and free! All you have to do is call 512-595-7517 or go to ExpoHomeImprovement.com to connect with us there. Our estimates are free, and we’re here to help you find the best solution for your home. At Expo Home, our team is excited to meet with you, give us a call!”

Studio 512 viewers get $500 off any project in addition to our monthly offer. Just be one of the first 25 callers. Call 512-595-7517.

This segment is paid for by Expo Home Improvement and is intended as an advertisement. Opinions expressed by the guest(s) on this program are solely those of the guest(s) and are not endorsed by this television station.