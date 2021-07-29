Need A New Shade? Top Picks For National Lipstick Day With Rachel Hill Makeup

July 29th is National Lipstick Day! Rachel of Rachel Hill Makeup spoke with Studio 512 about the lipsticks and glosses clients rave about most in her beauty bag, including some of her own favorites. Rachel says you can find almost all of these lipsticks at Sephora, Ulta, or MAC stores. (P.S. MAC is offering $5 lipsticks with any purchase ahead of National Lipstick Day!)
Best Nude Lipsticks:
Charlotte Tilbury’s Pillow Talk Lipstick in “Pillow Talk Original” (dreamy nude pink)
MAC’s Viva Glam Lipstick in “Viva Glam II” (creamy, subdued, pinkish-beige mauve with satin finish)
Best Orangey “Pop of Color” Lipsticks:
Jentry Kelley’s “Habañero Hottie” (This lipstick is currently not in stock, but Jentry Kelley’s Texas-based cosmetics brand carries other creme, matte, luster and longwear lipstick options.)
MAC’s Powder Kiss Lipstick in “Mandarin O” (salmon pink)
Best Deeper Red Lipsticks:
MAC’s Matte Lipstick in “Diva” (intense reddish burgundy)
Lisa Eldridge’s True Velvet Lip Colour in “Velvet Jazz” (muted, earthy, brick red)
Best Cream Lipstick:
Danessa Myricks Beauty’s Luxe Cream Palette in “The Nudist” (12 shades ranging from soft taupe and rich warms to decadent browns)
Best Glosses:
Fenty Beauty Gloss Bomb Universal Lip Luminizer in “Fenty Glow” (shimmering rose nude)
Patrick Ta’s Major Glow Lip Shine in “Is She Younger Than Me?” (peach)
Best Liquid Lipstick:
Dose of Colors’ Liquid Matte Lipstick in “Truffle” (light brown with pink undertone)
Dose of Colors’ Liquid Matte Lipstick in “Stone” (dusty pink mauve)
Rachel’s wedding schedule is filling up quickly for this year, but she still booking portraits, headshots and boudoir shoots for 2021. She is currently booking brides for spring of 2022. She is imploring brides to book beauty appointments for their big day further out than they think: 2-4 months is not enough to get on many artists’ books, as people are catching up with big events that were postponed during the pandemic. Reach out to her on Gmail for info on her availability, and follow her journey on Instagram, @RachelHillMakeup.