Need A Loan And More? Get Help With Union Home Mortgage — Your Hometown Lender

If you're buying a new home, you are probably shopping for a mortgage provider

UHM is a consumer-direct independent mortgage banking company with more than 1,800 partners and over 150 branches across the U.S.

Susie Oberpriller, producing sales manager with Union Home Mortgage

What makes Union Home Mortgage so great?

“[UHM is] driven by the belief that homeownership should be accessible for everyone. Simple and straightforward, we help families and individuals navigate the process with ease and find what’s best for each person.”

What are some services that Union Home Mortgage can help people with?

“[We offer] various loan offerings: conventional loans, FHA loans, VA loans, USDA loans, refinancing, rehab loans, new home construction loans, and more.”

Oberpriller also discussed what made her want to work for UHM and why she stayed.

More about Union Home Mortgage

“Union Home Mortgage Corp. (UHM) is a high-growth, full-service retail, wholesale, and consumer-direct independent mortgage banking company with over 150 branches across the U.S. For 7 consecutive years, UHM has been awarded a Top Workplace. With a world-class culture that stands out in the mortgage industry, UHM Partners (employees) are guided by a Code of Conduct that emphasizes respect, open communication, and accountability. UHM is an approved direct lender of Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac, FHA, VA, USDA, and other conforming and non-QM loan products, with over $13 billion in responsible lending per year.”

Get in touch with her or someone from her branch

