Need A Laugh? See ‘Tootsie’ With Broadway In Austin At Bass Concert Hall, February 22nd-27th, 2022

The smash hit “Tootsie” makes its Austin debut as part of Texas Performing Arts’ 2021-22 Broadway in Austin Season. “Tootsie” will play Bass Concert Hall February 22nd to 27th, 2022.

Texas Performing Arts says, “This laugh-out-loud love letter to the theater tells the story of Michael Dorsey, a talented but difficult actor who struggles to find work until one show-stopping act of desperation lands him the role of a lifetime. Featuring a hilarious Tony®-winning book by Robert Horn and an outrageously clever score by 2018 Tony®-winner David Yazbek (The Band’s Visit, Dirty Rotten Scoundrels), this New York Times Critic’s Pick is ‘a joyful delight’ (The Washington Post) that’s ‘so packed with punchlines, it should be called a jokebox musical!’ (Bloomberg). ‘In these turbulent times, when the world seems out of balance, we need a place to let the good times roll,’ raves Rolling Stone. “’Tootsie’ is it!”

The cast will feature Drew Becker as Michael Dorsey, Ashley Alexandra as Julie Nichols, Payton Reilly as Sandy Lester, Lukas James Miller as Max Von Horn, Jared David Michael Grant as Jeff Slater, Kathy Halenda as Rita Marshall, Steve Brustien as Stan Fields, and Adam du Plessis as Ron Carlisle.

The company will also include Leyla Ali, Connor Allston, Darius Aushay, Lexi Baldachino, Michael Bingham, Kyra Christopher, Delaney Gold, Danielle J.S. Gordon, Maverick Hiu, Dominique Kempf, Ashton Lambert, Marquez Linder, Lucy Panush, and Alec Ruiz.

The creative team for “Tootsie” includes director Dave Solomon (Broadway associate director), Broadway choreography by Denis Jones, associate choreographer Chip Abbott. The design team includes original scenic designer David Rockwell, tour scenic designer Christine Peters, costume designer William Ivey Long, associate costume designer Christopher Vergara, lighting designer Donald Holder, associate lighting designers Vivien Leone & Coby Chasman-Beck and assistant lighting designer Colleen Doherty, sound designer Brian Ronan, associate sound designer Cody Spencer, hair and wig design by Paul Huntley, assistant hair and wig designer Loryn Pretorius. Make-up design by Angelina Avallone. Casting is by Binder Casting, Chad Murnane CSA. Supervising music supervisor Andrea Grody. Music supervision by Dean Sharenow, vocal & incidental arrangements by Andrea Grody, dance arrangements by David Chase, orchestrations by Simon Hale, and music coordination by Talitha Fehr.

“Tootsie” is based on the story by Don McGuire and Larry Gelbart and the Columbia Pictures Motion Picture produced by Punch Productions and starring Dustin Hoffman. The National Tour of “Tootsie” is produced and managed by TROIKA Entertainment.

For more information, visit www.tootsiemusical.com. Tickets are available at texasperformingarts.org and BroadwayinAustin.com, by phone at (512) 477-1444, or from the Texas Performing Arts ticket office at Bass Concert Hall. For groups of 10 or more, call (877) 275-3804 or email Austin.groups@broadwayacrossamerica.com

Health and Safety

Texas Performing Arts prioritizes the health and safety of its guests, artists, and staff. Changes have been made to the venues and protocols developed by University of Texas medical experts in accordance with State laws for public organizations implemented. Health and safety plans include improved air circulation and filtration, increased space in the lobbies, contactless ticketing and transactions, increased cleaning, and hand sanitizer stations throughout the venues. Masks are strongly recommended indoors regardless of vaccination status.

Texas Performing Arts is the performing arts presenting program of The University of Texas at Austin and operates campus venues including Bass Concert Hall and McCullough Theatre. It is the home of the Broadway in Austin series, a curated program of performing arts, and a host of comedy and concert events. In calendar year 2019 Bass Concert Hall had the highest number of tickets sold of any theater in Austin, was #2 in the State of Texas and #22 in the world, according to industry publication Pollstar. Following a national search, Tony Award-winning producer Bob Bursey was appointed Executive Director in January, 2020.

Broadway Across America (BAA) is part of the John Gore Organization family of companies, which includes Broadway.com, The Broadway Channel, BroadwayBox.com and Group Sales Box Office. Led by 15-time Tony-winning theater producer John Gore (Owner & CEO), BAA is the foremost presenter of first-class touring productions in North America, operating in 48 markets with over 400,000 subscribers. Presentations include Disney’s The Lion King, Wicked, The Book of Mormon, The Phantom of the Opera and Hamilton. Current and past productions include Ain’t Too Proud, Beautiful, Cats, Chicago, Dear Evan Hansen, Mean Girls, Moulin Rouge! and To Kill A Mockingbird. For more information, please visit BroadwayAcrossAmerica.com and Broadway.com. Broadway Across America provides production services for Texas Performing Arts. Sales tax exempt pursuant to Texas Tax Code Section 151.3101(a)(3).

This segment is paid for by Broadway in Austin and is intended as an advertisement. Opinions expressed by the guest(s) on this program are solely those of the guest(s) and are not endorsed by this television station.