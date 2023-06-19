If you’re buying or selling in the Austin area, it helps to have an experienced realtor that’s familiar with our city on your side, especially if that person is an Austinite like Presley Jackson with United Real Estate.

Jackson, along with Katie White of The Katie White Team at Fairway Independent Mortgage Corporation, joined Studio 512 Host Rosie Newberry to tell us more.

When is the best time to sell a home?

“Early spring and summer, especially June, is a great time to sell a home. Research shows that home sales in May, June, July, and August account for 40% of total annual sales volume. Overall, home sales are still pretty good through early fall, so it wouldn’t be a bad idea to sell a home during this period, either. However, home sales drop once winter hits. January is the worst time to sell a home, as market activity is much lower.”

Should buyers and sellers get inspections?

“Absolutely. It’s important for a seller to get an inspection before listing so there are no surprises whenever the buyer gets their property inspected. It puts the seller in a lot better position. I strongly recommend a buyer to get an inspection whether it’s a resale or a new-build. The builders for most new builds, will fix almost every single thing that comes up on the report. You’d be surprised by all the things that can come up on a new build. I always strongly encourage getting one.”

Do you work directly with your clients or do you have a team that does that for you?

“I always work directly with my clients. I’ve tried the team thing before, but I like to be the one looking over contracts and inspections, doing the negotiating, etc. I’m all about quality over quantity and am very passionate about what I do.”

Katie, what’s a good mortgage loan for somebody looking to buy a million-dollar-plus home?

“Yes, there are so many different products and options that we start with finding out what is most important to the client and design a road map for their financing goals from there. Some people want to buy and then sell their home which would make the loan amount higher until they sell. After they sell they can recast the loan to get the balance and payment down to where they are wanting to be.”

When is the right time to start the pre-approval process?

“There are benefits to starting early to build the right road map and align with their goals.”

What are some strategic ways to buy in today’s market?

“There are so many options including temporary 2-1 buydowns.”

If you are thinking about buying or selling, call or text 512-922-7602, email Presley Jackson, or visit PresleyATX.com, and get in touch with Katie to ask about the pre-approval process at KatiesHomeLoans.com.

