Need A Delicious New Queso Recipe? This One Gets Two Thumbs Up From Steph

Steph saw this queso recipe on TikTok and made it for the Fire Station last week. it was a BIG hit!

Here’s what you’ll need..

-This recipe uses NO Velveeta…go to the deli and get a chunk of white American cheese (about 1.2 lbs)

A tip is to put the cheese in the freezer while you’re prepping so it’s easy to grate. Also, cut the

chunk in half before grating it.

-You’ll need 1 lb ground beef and 1 lb ground pork. The tip here is to brown the meat (not grey it) and use a meat chopper to separate it ones it has a brown crust. Season the meat with chili powder cumin, salt and pepper.

-Add one chopped red onion, one chopped red pepper and a chopped jalapeno with a few seeds. Cook for 5 minutes then add 1 cup of chicken or vegetable stock and cook down until stock is gone. While this is happening shred your cheese.

-You’ll add chopped green chilis and a can of diced tomatoes

-Instead of just gobs of cheese, this recipe call for 1 1/4 cup half & half and one can of evaporated

milk add and stir.

-For the real “secret ingredient” you’ll add an entire can of cream of chicken soup…just don’t tell this secret when friends ask why it’s sooooo good. Bring to a low boil and stir then add a little bit of juice from a jar of pickled jalepenos.

Now add in your shredded cheese and slowly melt it, turn off the heat and add entire mixture to a crock pot to keep it warm.

Serve with Scoops or nacho cheese Doritos. Enjoy!

To watch the TikTok video that Steph found this recipe on click here

