Need A Boost? Tiny Tails To You Shares Cute Animals In Halloween Costumes

Chelsea Phillips with Tiny Tails To You joined Steph and Rosie for a little Halloween treat! Tiny Tails is at it again this year with their popular online “Halloween Animal Costume Parties,” and they are back in full swing with their in-person petting zoo experiences that are bringing smiles to fall festivals, parties and events all over the Central Texas area.

Here’s who we met today:

Cheeto, a Red-Footed Tortoise, was excited to show off his “Tortoise-saurus” costume.

Gus, the Holland Lop rabbit, demonstrated his adorable “bunny burrito.”

Bear the guinea pig was a perfect football!

The Bearded Dragon Merlin is an actual dragon for the holiday.

Millipedes in hats were the perfect amount of spooky for the Halloween spirit.

If you’d like to book Tiny Tails for your next birthday party, event (just afternoon hangout!), in-person or online, you can learn more about their services at TinyTailsToYou.com