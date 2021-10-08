Neckline Fashion Tips And Trends With Laura Elizabeth Jewelry

Laura Stuart, the founder of Laura Elizabeth Jewelry, joined Co-Host Stephanie Gilbert to talk about pairing and matching clothes/accessories with your neckline.

Steph showcased clothes from her closet to go along with certain necklaces, earrings, rings, and cuffs from Laura Elizabeth:

Austin FC look: high neckline verde top paired with a denim skirt, cowboy boots, Jacqueline earrings, Silva cuff, and Allison ring

Longhorns look #1: ivory button-up top paired with burnt orange paper bag pants, snake print booties, Luna and Claire necklaces (layered), and Stella earrings

Longhorns look #2: Same as #1 but with the Lady Luck (horseshoe) necklace

Date-night look: black scoop neck bodysuit paired with a flowy bright pink skirt, strappy black heels, Dawn necklace, Courtenay cuff, Liz earrings, and Lynne ring

Casual look: black zip-up hooded jumpsuit paired with sneakers or heels, Carly & Daya necklaces (layered), Stella earrings, and Wendi ring

Stuart also revealed that Laura Elizabeth is launching a holiday collection in early November, which will be focused on chains.

