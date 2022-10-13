Andrea Syrtash, Host of The Pregnantish Podcast, joined Steph to discuss the latest episode featuring Sarah Kennedy Ellis, VP of Global Growth and Demand at Google. On the episode Sarah shared insight on what it means to ‘out loud’ with challenges like infertility or miscarriage at work.

In addition, October is pregnancy and infant loss awareness month. Pregnancy loss affects 1 in 4. Andrea explained “There is nothing shameful about this and the more we, and leaders like Sarah, can speak about it the more people will feel supported.”

The episode covers vulnerability, relationships, work/life balance and more. To listen to the full podcast episode, click here.

For more information follow @pregnantish on social media and listen to the Pregnantish podcast on Apple Podcasts and other outlets.