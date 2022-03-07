Navigating Endometriosis & Surrogacy Awareness Month With Pregnantish

Andrea Syrtash, Relationship Expert and the Founder of pregnantish, joined Stephanie to discuss Endometriosis and Surrogacy Awareness month as well as her media site, pregnantish and how it’s helping people navigate fertility treatments and infertility.

A regular on-air personality, Andrea’s hosted television shows for Oprah’s OWN, Discovery and Fox; and regularly appears as a guest expert on TV and radio shows across the country. She’s the author of books including, “He’s Just Not Your Type (And That’s a Good Thing)” and “Cheat On Your Husband (With Your Husband)” published by Penguin Random House.

Andrea frequently speaks about how to improve relationships, and asserts that infertility is one of the most underreported relationship chapters of our time. She is the host of the popular pregnantish podcast, and is committed to breaking the taboo of infertility and elevating the conversation about what it takes to start a family for millions of people today.