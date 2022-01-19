NATiVE Solar Accelerates Installation Jobs And Work-Study Programs At Del Valle Opportunity Center

NATiVE Solar, along with Solar Austin and Del Valle ISD, are accelerating solar jobs and work-study programs at the Del Valle Opportunity Center.

Together, they are each supporting the growing demand for trade skills and offering students green career pathways and hands-on training for renewable energy.

Lloyd Lee, founder and CEO of NATiVE Solar, along with Ray Macias, principal of Del Valle Opportunity Center, and Lorenzo Arevalo, a student at Del Valle Opportunity Center, all joined Studio 512 Co-Host Stephanie Gilbert at the center to talk about the school’s training program and its benefits.

Benefits

The program offers many benefits such as, for example:

Students who take the program can enter the industry starting at around $20 per hour and can move into six figures if they stay in

An alternative to college which allows them to explore job opportunities to make a good living right out of high school (or before graduation)

An opportunity for students to start their own business and become an entrepreneur

Learn more at SolarAustin.org/PathwaysProgram. Also, check out career opportunities at NATiVESolar.com/Careers.

