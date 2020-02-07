National Wear Red Day With The American Heart Association

“National Wear Red Day” is upon us, and Dr. Vivek Goswami, a cardiologist at Heart Hospital of Austin, stopped by to tell us about why this day is so important.

What is the Go Red for Women campaign?

“Go Red for Women is the American Heart Association’s national movement to end heart disease and stroke in women. The American Heart Association’s signature women’s initiative, Go Red for Women, is a comprehensive platform designed to increase women’s heart health awareness.”

Why do you want women in particular to know about the risks of heart disease?

“Heart disease is not just a problem for “older” women anymore. Heart disease and stroke can affect a woman at any age. In fact, new research shows heart attacks are on the rise in younger women.

Women in their 30s and 40s are more than twice as likely to die from cardiovascular diseases than breast cancer; and cardiovascular disease is now the leading cause of all maternal death.

More women of African and Hispanic descent are living with heart disease than ever before – 40 percent of Hispanic women over the age of 20 have cardiovascular disease, as well as nearly 60 percent of African American women.”

How can people support this effort and learn more?

“February is American Heart Month and today it kicks off with National Wear Red Day. You can show support and raise awareness by wearing red. You can also learn more about women’s heart health by visiting www.goredforwomen.org. We encourage members of the community to attend the 16th Annual Go Red for Women Summit on February 28. If you would like to attend, visit www.Austingored.heart.org for details.”

