National Pizza Party Day AND National Strawberries & Cream Day? Get Your Ingredients At Tiny Grocer!

Friday, May 21st encompasses a couple of foodie holidays! It’s National Pizza Party Day and National Strawberries & Cream Day: both are good indicators that summer is just around the corner. Steph Steele of Tiny Grocer gave Studio 512 a look at her new space, and shared some of her personally-tried-and-tested ingredients to celebrate.

Tiny Grocer also has two active counters to check out when you visit: deli and coffee. The deli counter is lively, with hot sandwiches on offer, like Pastrami and Grilled Cheeses, as well as some healthy salads, like Roasted Cauliflower Rice, Roasted Beets and Pesto Pasta. The coffee window serves people passing by with delicious pastries and vegan Sweet Ritual soft serve ice cream.

To get a peek at their selection, follow Tiny Grocer on Instagram. Tiny Grocer is also doing a grand opening party on Memorial Day weekend: it’s Saturday, May 29th in the back parking lot behind their business. They are inviting some of their favorite local vendors to set up tables, just like a farmer’s market, to show off and sell their products from 2-5 p.m. Make sure you stop by and support local!