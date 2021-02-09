National Pizza Day 2021: Southside Flying Pizza Is Offering FREE Slices & Pizza Specials Today!

Studio 512
Posted: / Updated:

Photo By: The Velox Standard

It’s National Pizza Day and in honor of the celebration, Southside Flying Pizza will be offering FREE slices at all locations from 3-5 pm today (limit one slice per person for dine-in only).

Photo By: The Velox Standard

Southside Flying Pizza will also be featuring a $10 National Pizza Day special: one large pepperoni or cheese for $10, available for takeout and delivery at all locations all day long.

Photos By: The Velox Standard

They’re also celebrating their 15 year anniversary with a year-long menu of $13 OG pies from the original 2006 menu. Each OG pizza will benefit various charities throughout the year. 

Photo By: The Velox Standard

February & March’s OG pizza menu is the SWORD – Marinara, Spinach, Mozzarella, Mushrooms, Salami, Herb Ricotta, Romano, and Parmesan, and $1 of each OG pizza sold will benefit Central Texas Food Bank

Learn more about Southside Flying Pizza HERE and give them a follow on social @southsideflyingpizza for more details.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Stories

More Top Stories

Tracking the Coronavirus

Coronavirus Cases Tracker

Latest Central Texas COVID-19 Cases

More Coronavirus Live Blogs

Trending Stories

Don't Miss