National Pizza Day 2021: Southside Flying Pizza Is Offering FREE Slices & Pizza Specials Today!

It’s National Pizza Day and in honor of the celebration, Southside Flying Pizza will be offering FREE slices at all locations from 3-5 pm today (limit one slice per person for dine-in only).

Southside Flying Pizza will also be featuring a $10 National Pizza Day special: one large pepperoni or cheese for $10, available for takeout and delivery at all locations all day long.



They’re also celebrating their 15 year anniversary with a year-long menu of $13 OG pies from the original 2006 menu. Each OG pizza will benefit various charities throughout the year.

February & March’s OG pizza menu is the SWORD – Marinara, Spinach, Mozzarella, Mushrooms, Salami, Herb Ricotta, Romano, and Parmesan, and $1 of each OG pizza sold will benefit Central Texas Food Bank.

Learn more about Southside Flying Pizza HERE and give them a follow on social @southsideflyingpizza for more details.