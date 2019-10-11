National Orthodontic Health Month With Austin Orthodontics

Did you know? October is National Orthodontic Health Month!

Dr. Seth Briggs stopped by Studio 512 to talk to us about how orthodontics are changing.

He says, “The biggest market changer right now is adult braces: 30 years ago, approximately 1% of patients undergoing braces treatment were adults. Today, this figure is closer to 50% in some clinics!”

There are also now many more options than just traditional braces to get the smile you want.

Learn more about the services Dr. Briggs offers at Austin Orthdontics on Jollyville Road. For more information, you can go to www.austinorthodontics.com.

Sponsored by Austin Orthodontics. Opinions expressed by the guest(s) on this program are solely those of the guest(s) and are not endorsed by this television station.