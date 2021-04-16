National Mushroom Day: Check Out The Health Benefits Of Mushrooms & Where To Order A Mushroom Latte In Town!

You either love them or you hate them…We’re chatting about all things mushrooms because 1. we love them and 2. It’s National Mushroom Day…and that’s a good enough excuse to celebrate these “fungi’s!”

Did you know mushrooms have an array of health benefits? Here are some interesting mushroom facts:

An entire cup of mushrooms is 15 calories and has only 5 milligrams of sodium

Mushrooms also make an excellent and satisfying substitute for red meat, eliminating calories, fat, and cholesterol from the equation

Mushrooms are an excellent source of potassium—a 3 oz portabella cap contains even more than a banana (over 400 mg)!

Since potassium helps lower blood pressure, mushrooms are more valuable to those suffering from hypertension.

They help support memory, focus, immune function, energy, and even reduce anxiety and inflammation.



Photos By: Fallen Oak Mycology

6 Mushroom Health Benefits – Eating Mushrooms Side Effects (goodhousekeeping.com)

About Fallen Oak Mycology

Fallen Oak Mycology is based here in Austin and specializes in the cultivation of gourmet and medicinal mushrooms. Keep a lookout for their new facility launch happening later this summer. You can follow along on Instagram @FallenOakMycology, and learn more about their mushrooms and their impact on our planet and immune system.

In honor of National Mushroom Day, Fallen Oak Mycology is offering a special! Buy one Cordyceps & Chaga mushroom coffee and get one FREE Lion’s Mane Powder!

Photo By: Fallen Oak Mycology

Chaga and mushroom coffee is a great antioxidant-rich dark roast coffee infused with their organic mushrooms. Chaga has been used for centuries throughout the world to help boost immunity. Studies have shown that this antioxidant-rich mushroom contains high amounts of zinc, which helps the immune system combat bacteria and viruses. Learn more about Chaga HERE.

Lion’s Mane is best known for improving memory and concentration and studies show it can reduce irritability and anxiety. Add the powder to coffee, tea, or smoothies for an extra boost of energy! Learn more about Lion’s Mane HERE.

Speaking of mushroom coffee, there’s a local spot on South Congress who are whipping up a delicious mushroom latte…and even a Mushroom & Greens Toast that is absolutely decadent!

Two Hands Café is located at Music Lane on SoCo, and they are the first Aussie- inspired café in Austin.

Photo By: Brittany Lesoon

To celebrate National Mushroom Day, head over to the café and try their two unique and creative dishes that are absolutely delicious and nutritious!

Photo By: Brittany Lesoon

But first, what is a mushroom latte? It’s not what you’re most likely picturing… a hot cup of coffee ruined by some random spongey floating mushrooms. No thank EW! It actually is very drinkable and has a similar taste to a traditional latte.



Photos By: Brittany Lesoon

Two Hands uses a powdered combination of instant coffee and mushroom extracts. All you need to do is add hot water, steam your milk of choice, and viola… a delicious mushroom latte!

What are the benefits of drinking a mushroom latte?

Mushrooms help fight inflammation, boost gut health and keep your skin healthy.

Take this healing, antioxidant-rich elixir whenever you’re feeling worn down or depleted, traveling often, or daily to support overall immunity & vitality.

Two Hands Cafe’s Mushroom & Greens Toast

Photo By: Brittany Lesoon

If you know, you know…Mushroom Toast > Avocado Toast.

Ingredients:

Seeded Sourdough Toast From Sour Duck Market

Herbed Tahini Spread

Spiced Roasted Portobello Mushrooms

Marinated Charred Savoy Cabbage

Aleppo & Urfer Buber Chilli Flakes

Lemon Juice

Extra Virgin Olive Oil

Poached Egg

Topped With Fresh Herbs

About Two Hands Café

Two Hands is a community-focused cafe that strives to create nutritious, simple, and delicious food paired with exceptional coffee. So, if mushrooms aren’t your thing, no worries because they have so many options.

Two Hands was founded in New York City and Austin is the first out of their New York locations. The Head Chef and General Manager are both from outback Australia and have worked in an Aussie café concept in Australia and in the USA. Now, adding in their Aussie food flair to Austin with Two Hands.

Two Hands Cafe offers happy hour every day from 2 to 5 p.m. From exceptional wine lists to fun cocktails and cold beers, it’s a perfect spot no matter the occasion!