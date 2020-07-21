National Junk Food Day: The Healthy Hacks Edition

July 21st is National Junk Food Day, but Rosie and Steph have been indulging in junk food for a couple of months now, since we’ve all been at home! That’s why Studio 512 is doing the “healthy hacks” version of some fan-favorites: soda pop, sour candy and ice cream!

The Dr. Pepper Hack: If you are a fan of Dr. Pepper, but not a fan of the sugar and calories this hack is for you. All you need is Topo Chico and the MiO Energy–black cherry flavor. See if you can clone Dr. Pepper into a ZERO CALORIE + ZERO SUGAR drink!

The Sour Patch Kids Hack: This recipe is very simple and quick. Just cut up green grapes lengthwise and squeeze some lime juice over them and freeze the grapes. It’s a low calorie snack that apparently taste like candy!

The Ice Cream Hack: This one is simple — peel the bananas sitting on your countertop and stick them in a Ziploc bag in the freezer! Known as one of the ways to make “nice” cream, blending these frozen fruits in a food processor will create a texture very similar to the dairy-filled dessert we all know and love. Rosie tried this Low-FODMAP recipe, but swapped walnut milk for lactose-free milk. If you make the recipe as stated, it’s Paleo, Low-FODMAP, gluten-free, dairy-free, soy-free, and Vegan.