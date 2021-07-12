National Grilling Month: Try This Secret Family Steak Seasoning & Summer Shrimp Recipe

Get outside and start the grill- It’s National Grilling Month! It’s no surprise that the summer months are a busy time hosting barbecues and grilling up your favorite foods. We reached out to Susie Busch Transou, founder of Hearth and Soul shares a family recipe perfect for summer!

The Secret Summer Shrimp Recipe

Ingredients:

Jumbo Shrimp

Fresh Garlic (lots!) Chopped

Juice of 4 fresh limes

Heavy pinch of AABIII Seasoning

Pinch of Cayenne Pepper

Extra Virgin Olive Oil

Splash of Extra Dry Vermouth

1 Room Temp Bottle of Budweiser

Saute together and enjoy with an ice-cold Bud!



Susie Busch Transou, founder of Hearth and Soul, and her father, August A. Busch III, former Chairman of the Board and CEO of Anheuser-Busch Companies, Inc

One of my dad’s favorite things to do is grill his famous steak and shrimp and serve it to his friends and colleagues alongside a cold Budweiser. We have enjoyed Dad’s hospitality for many years, and his secret recipe always included what we came to know as AAB111 Steak Seasoning, which was packaged for a brief time by Anheuser-Busch, then sold at the brewery tours and at Kingsmill on the James. The famous recipe is a secret combination of salt, pepper, and garlic originally created by our favorite Chef at Anheuser-Busch, Rollins. This special seasoning creates an amazing rub on beef or pork for grilling or cooking or seasoning for your favorite recipe – even eggs!” Susie Busch Transou

Hearth and Soul repackaged the seasoning in partnership with Bona Furtuna, a farm in Sicily who matched the secret recipe with organic ingredients!

Now, it’s time to step up your barbecue game! This Himalayan salt block will take your grilling to the next level. The salt block retains heat and adds a unique and rich flavor to all your grilling favorites!

Handling & Care Instructions:

Step 1: Heat slowly, at least the first time to prevent the salt from cracking. 20 min on low temperature and 20 min on medium before you reach the optimal cooking temperature.

Hearth and Soul is a unique lifestyle concept brand that focuses on curating special finds from near and far and bringing them home to a place where people will gather, connect, unwind and delight in finding their favorite brands and new discoveries. Their space resembles that of a home, offering a shopping experience that inspires and enables you to see the products in your own space. Hearth and Soul is located in Tarrytown at 2727 Exposition Blvd.