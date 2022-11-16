There are plenty of vegan options at the Vegan Nom food park on E Cesar Chavez. Each food trailer runs a daily or weekly special.

They have Free Beer + Free Comedy show every Thursday at 8pm. And we have ATX Urban Art Gallery events along with an art gallery next door where we celebrate decades of public art of Austin of murals, graffiti, mosaics, and street art during East Studio Tour.

Vegan Nom North Loop location opening soon at 111 E North Loop Blvd featuring outdoor patio, tapped beer, frozen, tacos and coffee.