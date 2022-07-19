Did you know today was “National Daiquiri Day?” We are celebrating by having a local shop join us, Austin Daiquiri Factory. We are joined by owner, Iesha Griffin!

Daiquiris are a frozen adult beverage full of fruity deliciousness. They are super popular in New Orleans, Las Vegas, and many other popular tourist heavy cities. One of the cool things about Austin Daiquiri Factory is that you can take them to-go.

Austin Daiquiri Factory is a 100% woman owned as well as black owned. They are located in East Austin the same building as Sam’s BBQ. They are family owned and operated! One of the major things that sets them apart from other daiquiri shops here in town is the quality of their product- all daiquiris are made with real fruit and real cane sugar. They are 100% gluten, sulfite, GMO, and preservative free!

Austin Daiquiri Factory is open 7 days a week. They offer 16 signature drinks and the choice to create your own. They also sell jello shots and beer! While all of the daiquiris contain alcohol, you’ve also got the ability to add in additional shots or CBD.

In celebration of National Daiquiri Day, they are offering 50% off of ALL daiquiris- any size!

Please stop by and see them today- located at 2000 E. 12th street. You can also order online where delivery options are available at austindaiquirifactory.com. You can find their social medias, operating hours, and event info on their site as well.