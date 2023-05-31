Season Four of “Nancy Drew” on The CW Austin follows the legendary teen detective as she solves mysteries – both earthbound and supernatural – in her haunted hometown of Horseshoe Bay, Maine. The season four premiere is tonight Wednesday, May 31 at 7 p.m. CT.

Kennedy McMann, who plays the teen detective, joined Studio 512 Host Rosie Newberry to tell us all about it.

McMann discussed her excitement for the season four premiere, what fans can look forward to, her favorite part about playing Nancy, what she’ll miss the most about the show, her favorite memory and scene, and more.

Background

“Kennedy McMann stars as the iconic teenage detective Nancy Drew in The CW’s drama ‘Nancy Drew.’ McMann is an American actor and singer. Her most recent television credits include ‘Gone’ opposite Chris Noth and Leven Rambin, and ‘Law & Order: Special Victims Unit.’ Born in Michigan and raised in Mesa, Arizona, McMann graduated from Carnegie Mellon University with a BFA in Acting in 2018.”

Season Four Premiere Overview

“Season four of ‘Nancy Drew’ follows the legendary teen detective as she solves mysteries – both earthbound and supernatural – in her haunted hometown of Horseshoe Bay, Maine. Nancy (Kennedy McMann) leads a sleuthing team of close-knit friends: George Fan (Leah Lewis), whose desire for justice has brought her fighting spirit to the courtroom as an aspiring law school student, a path she must forge despite her disadvantaged background; Ned ‘Nick’ Nickerson (Tunji Kasim), whose broken engagement with George has left him single, back on the dating scene, and focused on becoming a rising star as a local businessman; Bess Marvin (Maddison Jaizani), who is eager to become the town’s guardian of dangerous supernatural secrets, only to encounter a threatening new foe who’s hellbent on leading a witch-hunt to undermine Bess’s mission; and Nancy’s star-crossed love Ace (Alex Saxon), who must confront the deathly curse keeping him and Nancy from acting on their feelings for each other.”

“Season four begins as Nancy launches a new investigation to find a group of missing bodies from Horseshoe Bay’s cemetery that have been dug up and stolen – or have possibly risen. As Nancy is drawn into this ghostly case, a string of unexplained paranormal crimes leads the Drew Crew to believe that the literal sins of the town’s past have returned to haunt the living.”

“Meanwhile, Nancy struggles with yearning for Ace, the man she loves. But when a slow-burning attraction begins between Nancy and the son of Ryan Hudson’s newest enemy, Nancy must decide whether this love interest is worth the ire of both her father and Ace – whose own heart may be tempted by a new relationship too.”

“Nancy’s exploits this season will bring the Drew Crew numerous standalone cases, stunning twists, humor, and unexpected romances as they are drawn into a season-long mystery unlike any they’ve had to solve before. When Nancy’s efforts to protect her seaside hometown from the sins of its past backfire, she must do the unthinkable to save her friends from both the supernatural and earthbound threats coming for them – and it could cost her everything, and everyone, she’s ever loved.”

Catch the season four premiere of “Nancy Drew” on the CW Austin tonight at 7 p.m. CT.