Wedding dress designer, Naama Navipur, has just opened a brand-new design studio and bridal boutique, Naama and Anat Haute Couture in Austin! She joined Studio 512 to talk about what she’s seeing when it comes to summer wedding dress trends:

Airy and lightweight labrics

Off-the-shoulder necklines

Playful cut-outs

3D floral appliqués

High slits

Naama is also seeing a rise in brides asking for vibrant colors! She can do made-to-order pieces in any shade. Naama is known for custom built-in bodysuits and bra cups in her dresses, making them unique to you!

Naama is now accepting private appointments at her boutique. See her collections – and book an appointment – online here.