As the city and county began to prepare for lockdown in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, DC Law worked hard to figure out a way to continue to provide quality customer service for its clients and at the same time secure the safety and wellbeing of its staff and clientele.In the wake of the shelter in place order, DC Law staff have all moved to work remotely from the safety and security of their homes. To continue to maintain a high level of customer service and ensure the safety and security of its clients and staff we have taken the following steps:

These measures make it so easy for our current, and potential clients to receive the representation they deserve from the safety and comfort of their couch at home.