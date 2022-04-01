Francoise Van Keuren, the executive director at EarthShare Texas, joined Studio 512 Co-Host Rosie Newberry to talk about the #MyEarthMyTexas Campaign, which runs April 1-22 (Earth Day).

How can I participate in Earth Month?

“Get involved in the #MyEarthMyTexas Campaign.”

How does it work?

Van Keuren said participants can register for free on the campaign website, be green by doing sustainable actions and taking pictures of them, then post about it on Instagram using #MyEarthMyTexas.

When I participate in this Instagram challenge, who benefits?

“Three groups benefit from this campaign: the environment, your local environmental nonprofits, and you benefit. The environment benefits from every sustainably-conscious action you take. Nonprofits benefit because the campaign encourages individuals to get out and support their community green nonprofits. And you benefit because we all share this earth, it’s a ton of fun to participate, and there are some sweet prizes from REI, Kammok, and others that you can win.”

And in this challenge, are there any incentives to join?

“Yes, we have prizes donated from REI, Athleta, Kammock, the Lady Bird Johnson Wildflower Center, and the Texas Solar Energy Society.”

Learn more about the #MyEarthMyTexas Campaign at EarthShare-Texas.org/My-Earth-My-Texas.

This segment is paid for by EarthShare.org and is intended as an advertisement. Opinions expressed by the guest(s) on this program are solely those of the guest(s) and are not endorsed by this television station.