We humans need medical help from time to time – and our pets need the same care, too! Chris Pujol, owner and practitioner of My Pet’s Brace Texas, spoke with Studio 512 about how his company serves a specific need for animals.

Chris, I didn’t know that something like this existed. How did you get into this?

“I have been making human prosthetics and orthotics for over 20 years and have made a few for animals in my career…mostly for pups. When My Pet’s Brace wanted to expand west, we jumped on the opportunity to open an office here in the Austin area and work with animals full time.”

Why would animals need braces or prosthetics?

“Animal bones and joints largely work just like human ones do. When they have a break, they need support to heal properly. If an animal has a limb that didn’t form properly or an amputation, often the use of orthotics or prosthetics can get them back to moving better.”

What is your process for making the devices?

“We start every device with an evaluation and a casting appointment as each device is completely custom. From that cast we make a positive model of the animal’s leg and form plastic or composite material to it which becomes the main structure of the device.

“For animals that are continuing to grow, we have to update their device every few months to keep up with the changes in their bodies.”

I bet you have some stories. Tell us about some surprising animals you’ve worked on.

“A giraffe in Uvalde lost its tail, sadly, in the winter freeze…and giraffes use their tails to keep flies and other bugs away in the summer heat, so they are really useful to have. Giraffes are not easy to work on; they have attitude and they like to kick. But we got a prosthetic tail done!

“Loretta the Llama also comes to mind. Loretta is still young, so we’ll need to continue to update her devices as she grows. She’s now at a llama sanctuary called Southwest Llama Rescue, and we’d like to continue to raise funds for her care. Check out her GoFundMe.”

My Pet’s Brace Texas is located at 2100 Double Creek Drive, Unit 200 in Round Rock. Learn more about the services offered at MyPetsBrace.com.

This segment is paid for by My Pet’s Brace Texas and is intended as an advertisement. Opinions expressed by the guest(s) on this program are solely those of the guest(s) and are not endorsed by this television station.