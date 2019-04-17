My Little Pony is in its final series on Discovery Family Woman of 1,000 Voices, Tara Strong prev next

The end is near for My Little Pony: Friendship is Magic. The popular Discovery Family series is entering its final season. Tara Strong, one of the best-known voice actresses working today, has been the voice behind ’Twilight Sparkle.’ She will be joined in the final season by Patton Oswalt and “Weird” Al Yankovic for the last of the lessons on the power of friendship. You can watch the final season of My Little Pony - Friendship is Magic - on Discovery Family. Visit them online for more details at DiscoveryFamilyChannel.com.

