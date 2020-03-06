Must-Stops For Food & Drink During SXSW With So Much Life Blog

Are you hosting friends and family for South by Southwest? It’s always a tricky question: where do we go eat? Kelsey Kennedy with “So Much Life Blog” came by to break down her top 5 SXSW must-stops.

1) BREAKFAST TACOS: One Taco’s new taqueria in Downtown Austin. www.eatonetaco.com.

2) AUSTIN BBQ: The LeRoy and Lewis food truck has their New School BBQ. www.leroyandlewis.com.

3) CAFFEINE to refuel during the festival: Better Half Bar for caffeine (or booze!) and lunch or dinner. www.betterhalfbar.com.

4) BAR: Tipsy Alchemist, a brand-new cocktail bar that has some wild drinks like a cocktail that’s delivered through a tube in the ceiling, and a big shareable disco ball cocktail for 6 people! www.thetipsyalchemist.com.

5) SPLURGE-WORTHY DINNER: Hestia, the brand new live-fire restaurant in Downtown Austin. www.hestiaaustin.com.

Looking to avoid the crowds? Try the food truck park Thicket, where there are lots of delicious options, including a community garden, outdoor yoga and live events! Learn more about it at www.thicketaustin.com.

Kelsey is the creator of So Much Life Blog, the go-to resource for hungry Austinites and visitors who want to know the hottest places to eat and the best things to do in Austin. Her book, “Austin Food Crawls,” is available at Book People, Amazon, and Barnes & Noble. Learn more at www.somuchlife.com.