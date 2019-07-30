Musical Trivia With Patrick Floyd Of Waterloo Records

We asked Patrick Floyd of Waterloo Records to bring his music expertise in for a little Christmas music trivia game. It’s a version of “Name That Tune,” but here’s the rub: the selections are being played backwards. Patrick, who has hosted music pub quizzes in the past, says, “Part of what makes it fun is that the snippets sound familiar, but you can’t quite place it. If you vary the anticipated difficulty, it can be a lot of fun!”

