Music On The Square Launches Summer Series In Georgetown

Dance on over to Georgetown for Music on the Square and enjoy a free concert every Friday night from June through August, except for June 7, July 5, and August 2. As long as the weather permits, the music kicks off at 6:30 p.m. with the last song fading out at 8:30 p.m. So grab your friends, take some food to go from one of the downtown restaurants and settle in for an experience that is bound to be music to your ears. (No glass please.)
2019 Summer Line Up:
June 14: Georgetown Pipes & Drums – Bagpipe Music
June 21: Wilson String Band – Country Rockabilly
June 28: Lexxi Garza – 80’s & 90’s Cover Music
July 12: Mike Hamilton – Saxophone Jazz
July 19: Megatunes – Reggay & Motown
July 26: Roland Waits & The Wayward Travelers – Country Favorites
August 9: Showmen Bluegrass – Bluegrass
August 16: Mike Elliott – Elvis Tribute
August 23: The Porch Turtles – 60’s, 70’s & 80’s Cover Music
August 30: Dueling Pianos – Taking Requests
