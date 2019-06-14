Music On The Square Launches Summer Series In Georgetown

Dance on over to Georgetown for Music on the Square and enjoy a free concert every Friday night from June through August, except for June 7, July 5, and August 2. As long as the weather permits, the music kicks off at 6:30 p.m. with the last song fading out at 8:30 p.m. So grab your friends, take some food to go from one of the downtown restaurants and settle in for an experience that is bound to be music to your ears. (No glass please.)

Dance on over to Georgetown for Music on the Square and enjoy a free concert every Friday night from June through August, except for June 7, July 5, and August 2. As long as the weather permits, the music kicks off at 6:30 p.m. with the last song fading out at 8:30 p.m. So grab your friends, take some food to go from one of the downtown restaurants and settle in for an experience that is bound to be music to your ears. (No glass please.)

2019 Summer Line Up:

June 14: Georgetown Pipes & Drums – Bagpipe Music

June 21: Wilson String Band – Country Rockabilly

June 28: Lexxi Garza – 80’s & 90’s Cover Music

July 12: Mike Hamilton – Saxophone Jazz

July 19: Megatunes – Reggay & Motown

July 26: Roland Waits & The Wayward Travelers – Country Favorites

August 9: Showmen Bluegrass – Bluegrass

August 16: Mike Elliott – Elvis Tribute

August 23: The Porch Turtles – 60’s, 70’s & 80’s Cover Music

August 30: Dueling Pianos – Taking Requests

Check out the music on the square summer concerts happening most Friday nights through August.

For a full lineup and more info take a look at their website Visit.Georgetown.Org.