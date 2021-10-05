Music Lineup Announced For Pop-Up Beer Garden On The Trail Benefiting The Trail Foundation

The Trail Foundation (TTF) is bringing the first-ever Pop-Up Beer Garden on the Trail to Sand Beach Park near the Seaholm Waterfront Project on October 9-10, 2021. Coinciding with the second weekend of Austin City Limits Music Festival. The event will feature local beer and 14 sets of homegrown live music while raising funds to support TTF’s mission to protect, enhance, and connect the Butler Hike and Bike Trail at Lady Bird Lake for the benefit of all.

General admission tickets can be purchased for one or both days and include entrance into the Beer Garden with a full day of music, bottomless access to all beverage vendors, and a TTF t-shirt and koozies.

Diverse array of local talent, including: Austin’s Queen of Soul Tameca Jones Bidi Bidi Banda lead singer Stephanie Bergara Psych-blues rocker Kalu James 7-piece pop/jazz/funk ensemble (complete with horn section) featuring Dave Madden,singer/songwriter “The Voice” favorite Tje Austin Ending with local legend Guy Forsyth



Interesting Facts About The Butler Hike & Bike Trail









The Butler Hike and Bike Trail is a 10-mile loop spanning from MoPac to Longhorn Dam.

The Trail saw nearly 4.5 million visits in 2020 (averaging 12,000 visits a day!)

The Trail Foundation (TTF) works to protect, enhance, and connect the Butler Hike and Bike Trail at Lady Bird Lake for the benefit of all

TTF hosts 3 volunteer events a week on the Trail, working to remove trash and provide ecological restoration in the heart of the city

Since January, volunteer has removed an estimated 8,000 pounds of trash on the Trail

In 2020, TTF and its volunteers planted over 11,000 native plants and trees on the Trail

TTF offers free programming to Trail users, including the Music on the Trail series every Saturday morning at rotating locations on the Trail. (nearly 13,000 people enjoyed free music on the Trail through this series so far!)





To learn more, visit The Trail Foundation’s website for more details.