Slated to open to the public Saturday, March 11th, Museum of Illusions Austin is an interactive museum designed for all ages. Featuring over 70 exhibits, guests will be met with mind-bending optical illusions, 3-D holograms and spellbinding images in immersive rooms, all designed to leave you mesmerized. Located at 11010 Domain Dr #100, Austin, TX 78758, tickets are now available at the link here.

“The museum is designed to take guests on an unconventional, interactive journey into a world of illusions that many have never seen before,” said Subhi Gharbieh, the Managing Partner of Beyond Entertainment Group. “We’re excited that the great city of Austin – known for welcoming and embracing innovative concepts – will soon be home to that experience and we look forward to bringing the museum to the community.”

Museum of Illusions is the largest privately-held museum worldwide, with over 40 locations in 25 countries including the United States. The 6,200 square-foot museum in Austin will feature captivating illusion rooms and installations to shock your senses and puzzle your perceptions. Museum of Illusions is renowned for its unique and creative exhibits that simultaneously entertain and educate visitors on the complexities of the human mind. Exhibits include The Tilted Room, The Vortex Tunnel, Head on A Platter, Reversed Room, The Clone Table and many more.

Unique to Austin, Museum of Illusions will feature a collaboration with local artist Amy Cook. Amy’s world renowned “I love you so much” mural located in Downtown Austin will be featured in a lifesize “Building Illusion” that will incorporate one of the largest mirrors in the country. “Working with Amy and her management team has been an absolute pleasure,” said Gharbieh. “We are extremely excited to bring her art into our space in a way that can only be experienced at Museum of Illusions Austin and nowhere else.”

Located at 11010 Domain Dr #100, Austin, TX 78758, Museum of Illusions will be open Sundays to Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m., and Fridays to Saturdays from 10 a.m. – 10 p.m. For more information and to purchase tickets, please visit MoIAustin.com or follow along on Instagram at @museumofillusions_austin.