Museum of Graffiti, the world’s first Museum dedicated to the preservation and exhibition of graffiti art, is announcing today the opening of its first pop-up ever in Austin, Texas from March 10 to March 28. Taking over the space at 809 E 6th Street, the Austin pop-up will be home to an exhibition entitled “The Art of Hip Hop,” that will celebrate the 50 year anniversary of Hip Hop by presenting the works of the photographers, album cover artists, logo designers, and graffiti artists who are responsible for the visual identity of the genre. To celebrate the opening, the Museum will open its back patio from Friday, March 10 to Sunday, March 12 to host three incredible days of concerts, live graffiti art demonstrations, a Champion apparel customization lab, merchandise drops, and panel discussions inside the Mi Campo Artists Lounge. The Museum’s renowned gift shop will also be open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily.

Guests can expect to see the work of famed photographers Janette Beckman, Mike Miller, Henry Chalfant, Matt Doyle, Lisa Leone, Joe Conzo, and Daniel Hastings, alongside Hip Hop album covers designed by Cey Adams, Eric Haze, Slick, Kaws, and more. Visitors can also expect to see works by other graffiti legends like Ces, Doze Green, Kaves, Fab 5 Freddy, Rammellzee, Dr. Daks, Shiro, Ras Terms. Original graffiti paintings on canvas and sculptures from the past 50 years will also be available for purchase within the exhibit.

Museum programming and classes will run through the entire month of March 2023, beginning March 10, and will touch on all five pillars of Hip Hop: MC’ing, Breakdancing, Graffiti, Knowledge, and DJing. General admission tickets are on sale now at $12, and can be purchased HERE. Opening weekend admission will be limited to guests 21+ for the first look at the exhibit with programming and complimentary beverages courtesy of Mi Campo and Modelo. For the remainder of the pop-up from March 13 through March 28, admission will be open to guests of all ages, who can sign up for tours, classes and more.

“Many people around the world are celebrating the 50th anniversary of Hip Hop by placing an exclusive emphasis on the music. However, hip hop is a movement with great cultural contributors across many creative disciplines, including graffiti. From Joe Conzo who photographed the early Bronx jams to Cey Adams who art directed many of the world’s biggest records including Public Enemy and The Notorious B.I.G.; there is no better time to celebrate their genius than in Austin during one of the largest annual cultural events in America,” said Alan Ket, curator and co-Founder of the Museum of Graffiti.

Austin locals can thank local leading art gallery West Chelsea Contemporary for contributing the large scale murals along East 6th Street on the Museum’s building, which are slated to survive beyond the short duration of the pop up. Museum of Graffiti tapped local artist SLOKE and Los Angeles-based graffiti legend RISK to create these murals which will be painted live beginning February 25, 2023. RISK’s own pop-up takes over part of West Chelsea Contemporary beginning March 10, 2023. Both RISK and SLOKE have works available at the gallery, located at 1009 W 6th St. in Austin.

Other partners include CASETiFY, the fastest growing global tech accessories brand with a focus on self-expression. CASETiFY will be presenting a panel discussion on design along with a complimentary workshop where guests can customize their very own case.

The full schedule of opening weekend programming and other events and offerings for ‘The Art of Hip Hop’ Austin pop-up will be announced in the coming weeks. In the meantime, please visit https://museumofgraffiti.com/pages/austin and follow the Museum of Graffiti on social media at @museumofgraffiti for more information.

