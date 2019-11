“MTV: Floribama Shore” is returning with season 3! The hit series is heading to St. Petersburg, Florida, for what is expected to be the most wild, dramatic summer yet.

Cast members Nilsa Prowant and Codi Butts stopped by Studio 512 to talk about what viewers can look forward to in the next season.

“MTV: Floribama Shore” premieres Thursday, November 14th at 8:00 p.m. ET/PT. You can follow them on social media, @FloribamaShore. Learn more at mtv.com.