For the past 13 years, Mozart’s Café and Bakery on Lake Austin has been serving up Joy to the people of Austin with their annual Light Show.

2022’s Light Show runs 11/10 – 1/6/23, that’s 58 days of fun for the family! Each night the lights will be on from 6pm- 12 midnight.

Each year, new elements are integrated into the show – Santa’s Sled (perfect for photos), the piano made of light, and this year Mozart’s introduces a new Lit Up! LED Dance Floor.

Katrine Formby is the beauty and brains behind the Light Show. Her goal is to bring Joy, plain and simple. The lights are designed in Austin by Katrine and manufactured in Greece. They are then shipped back in time for the six-week installation process to take place.

This year, a new sound system and the new Lit Up! LED Dance Floor promise to bring even more Joy to the Holidays.

The Light Show can be seen from a reserved seat, from a boat, or through a free Marketplace standing room only location. (mozartscoffee.com)

The Lit Up! Led Dance Floor is a free activity for guests that register. (mozartscoffee.com)

This year, Mozart’s is featuring their brand new dance floor and Silent Discos to get you off your feet and dance! The Lit Up! LED Dance Floor (open for everyone from 6pm up until 9:30pm) is located in the elevated parking lot directly up the stairs from their deck above all of the reserved tables. To join the 1-hour Silent Discos, go to mozartscoffee.com to reserve tickets for a 9:30 or 10:45 time slot. Mozart’s will also be hosting a Silent Disco on New Year’s Eve.

To add even more “Jumping for Joy” to this year’s event, November 14th Mozart’s will launch its first ever #MozartsMoveDanceChallenge, calling everyone around the world to get up and move to the music through a TikTok, Instagram or YouTube dance submission contest. 1st, 2nd and 3rd place winners will be awarded a cash prize of $5,000; $2,500; & $1,000. Winners will be announced at Mozart’s New Year’s Eve event.

Mozart’s has been part of the Austin community for 30 years, living here and giving here. To spread the love and bring awareness to a good cause, Mozart’s will award $10,000 to a locally nominated Austin non-profit as the recipient of the First Mozart’s Move! Non-Profit Donation. Nominations are being taken through December 15th. Just send your nomination to: Chloe@mozartscoffee.com

The “All About Texas Christmas Lights” Photo Contest started in 2011. The owners of Mozart’s and it’s neighboring restaurant, Hula Hut love the holidays, festive lights and everything that goes with it. Texas is a big state, and they knew there were lots of great Christmas lights photos that were missing. Since they didn’t want to exclude anyone (and they didn’t want to miss out on any great photos), they decided that a state-wide photo contest would be the perfect solution. Just – SHARE YOUR MOST MEMORABLE PHOTO WITH CHRISTMAS LIGHTS IN IT! SUBMISSIONS ACCEPTED NOV. 14 THRU MIDNIGHT DEC. 19, 2022 https://allabouttexaschristmaslights.com