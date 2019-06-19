Moxie Space Shows Us Ways To Organize Kid Art and Mementos

With school out, you might have kid’s art, projects and maybe report cards. So, how do you keep these mementos organized? Well, Sara from Moxie Space stopped by Studio 512 to share some of her expertise to keeping these keepsakes stored and organized.

The main tip is, make a home for everything. Another great tip Sara shared is having storage files/ bins for each child and family member.

Gather everything Purge what you have Sort it out + Organize it into Bins/Folders Moxie Space offers professional organizing services in Austin, Texas as well as:

Lakeway | Cedar Park | Bee Cave | Circle C | Westlake | Round Rock

For hands-on, virtual, & unpacking services and all things organizing, contact Moxie Space at (512) 522-0987 or check them out at MoxieSpace.com for more information.