It’s projected that by 2034, older adults will outnumber children in the United States. The mission of Meals on Wheels Central Texas is to support this growing number of older adults through programs that improve their health, and their quality of life. And they need your help to do it.

Jenny Gold with Meal on Wheels Central Texas and Grammy-nominated artist SaulPaul, joined Studio 512 Host Rosie Newberry to talk more about volunteer opportunities.

What can someone expect when they volunteer for MOWCTX?

“A meaningful connection to the older adults in our community. A chance to volunteer for as little as an hour a day to make a difference in the lives of seniors in need,” Gold said.

Tell us about the event on April 1.

“Our volunteer celebration and training event is the first large-scale volunteer onboarding post-pandemic. We are inviting both new and seasoned volunteers to join us for an educational and celebratory afternoon with music by SaulPaul, food from local vendors, and more!”

Who can volunteer?

“We have volunteers of all ages. Families volunteer together and we encourage local businesses to create team volunteer routes. We always have a need and we are hoping to make this volunteer celebration during National Volunteer Appreciation Month an annual event to raise awareness of our need and to say thank you.”

SaulPaul & MOWCTX

SaulPaul discussed why he volunteered to help Meals on Wheels Central Texas by writing a special song called “Love is the Dream.” The song he wrote for MOWCTX is part of his newest album. He spoke about what inspired him, including Martin Luther King Jr’s “I Have A Dream” speech from August 28, 1963. This year marks the 60-year anniversary of that speech.

SaulPaul played a snippet of the song for Studio 512.

To learn more about the Volunteer Celebration event on April 1, and to sign up to volunteer to help those in need in our community, go to MealsOnWheelsCentralTexas.org.

This segment is paid for by Meals on Wheels Central Texas and is intended as an advertisement. Opinions expressed by the guest(s) on this program are solely those of the guest(s) and are not endorsed by this television station.