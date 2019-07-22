Motivation Monday With Epic SUP

Say “WhatSUP” to EpicSUP’s StandUpPaddleboards (get it?). EpicSUP is a great place to spend time with family, friends or event your furry friends down on Lady Bird Lake.

EpicSUP offers kayaking, single SUP boards and even a party board that can fit about four people. If you’re looking for an exciting way to spend a gorgeous summer day, paddleboarding and boating on Lady Bird Lake is fun for the whole family. They also are known to host some swimmingly good bachelor and bachelorette parties, as well as private events like birthday parties and corporate team building.

On their Dog Day BOGO on Mondays, you can pay for an hour and get the second hour free when you bring your pup! You can also come out Thursdays for free coaching, and paddle board workouts at 6 pm.

If you head down to EpicSUP’s dock for a day of summer fun, be sure to mention Studio 512 for a free rental hour with an hour purchased!

For more information, head to EpicSUP website www.epicsup.com.