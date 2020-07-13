Motivation Monday: Podcasts We Love

To get us energized for a new week, Rosie and Steph discussed some of their favorite ear candy: podcasts from local creators!

Rosie loves Kim Eagle’s “Earn That Body” podcast. She’s got a lot of great health, fitness and nutrition tips, and approaches topics in a way that makes them easy to understand. Check out her podcast here.

Rosie also loves Shohreh Davoodi’s podcasts, which are really inclusive! Shohreh is all about quitting “diet culture,” so she has fantastic guests from all walks of life who talk about their own personal approach to health, and what it means to them. Listen to her podcast here.

Steph listens to lots of different podcasts, but she especially loves Jentri Quinn’s, which is called Beauty Aside (she’s even been a guest on it)! The podcast is a behind-the-scenes look at bright professionals who have followed their dreams, and what it took to get there. Find Jentri’s podcast here.