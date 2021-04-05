Motivation Monday: Cultivating A Business Mindset With Knoxy Knox Of “Set For Success”

Knoxy Knox of “Set For Success” stopped by Studio 512 to talk about how important mindset is to successfully running a business. Her bottom line: no matter how airtight your business plan is, if you’re not in the right headspace, eventually it will start to fail.

Knoxy says, “In my coaching, I am constantly helping people overcome their limiting beliefs, and

helping them reframe their perspective on life and how it relates to business, because it

is all related.”

She pushes people to find out their “why”: what gets them out of bed in the morning, and what drives them to further their career? She suggests putting your “why” somewhere where you can see it, even it if means a Post-It note on your fridge.



Set For Success is an online video course that will teach female-identifying creatives how to launch and scale their business in a way that will protect both them and their work. “My desire is to empower women in under-served communities to take control of their careers by de-mystifying the business creation process in a way that is both entertaining and digestible.

In the video modules, I interview leading industry professionals in the fields of legal, finance, marketing, insurance and emotional intelligence to deepen the impact and add value to these conversations. It is everything I wish I would have known when I started my own business 14 years ago. I am proud to say that when my customers invest in themselves, they also get to directly impact the lives of women-in-need; as a percentage of proceeds goes to benefit The Jeremiah Program, an incredible local nonprofit aimed at ending the cycle of poverty two generations at a time.”

