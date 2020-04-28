Mother’s Day Ideas That Give Back With Just Hit Send Gifts

Mother’s Day is just around the corner and with a global pandemic taking place, it can make shopping a real headache. That’s where Just Hit Send Gifts comes in! Rosie got to talk with Annie Shamoon about some of the types of gifts you should be looking for as well how Just Hit Send is giving back with every purchase.

What are some tips for shopping for Mother’s Day?

When picking a gift for mom, opt to give her something she’ll want, not something she needs! While many moms may feel distant from loved ones, choosing a gift that is tailored to her interests will make her feel more connected & close to you. Also, consider other special women or motherly figures in your life in addition to your own mom or grandmom – maybe a mentor, other family member or friend, or an inspirational woman in your life who has made a difference. They will appreciate being thought of, especially during this time.

What are some of the types of gifts being offered for Mother’s Day and what makes them relevant to the current times?

We wanted to make sure this collection was especially thoughtful for the current situation, so each Mother’s Day gift is designed to make her feel calm, comforted, & cared for while she’s at home. We have gifts for moms with all different types of “at-home” interests – for example, does she enjoy baking or cooking, journaling, or sunset walks with wine in hand? We offer gifts for each of these interests as well as the ability to build a one-of-a-kind gift on the “create feature”. It’s packed with timely items like puzzles, hand sanitizers, and artisanal snacks.

Can you tell us some details about how to order & when?

Now through May 5th, you can pre-order your Mother’s Day gift by selecting “Send Later”. We’ll hold your gift and send it right on time! May 5th is the order cut off date for on-time delivery. ith every gift sold through Mother’s Day we’re also donating hand-sewn masks to healthcare workers on the frontlines – so every gift gives twice!

