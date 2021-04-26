Mother’s Day Gift Ideas from Bollare Founder And Style Expert Alle Fister

ANCHOR: Mother’s Day is May 9th and we know finding that perfect gift can be a challenge. Here to share some ideas is Bollare (bol-là-re) founder and style expert, Alle Fister. Welcome Alle!

ALLE: Thanks for having me! Mother’s Day is such an important time to celebrate moms and mother figures in your life and since we all want to choose something they will love, I’ve got some various gifts that will help give experiences you can do together.

To start, for all those fitness-savvy moms out there, why not schedule a little workout?

First, you can give a great activewear set like this one from Tavi Noir. It’s functional, comfortable and stylish.

Tavi Noir Apparel $35-$98 at TaviNoir.com

And for those yoga, barre and pilates mamas, a simple and thoughtful addition would be to add on some ToeSox grip socks which are the best out there.

ToeSox Grip Socks $16-$24 and ToeSox Grip Socks $16-$24 at ToeSox.com

Dr. Scholl’s Shoes Hyped Up Sneaker $100 at DrSchollsShoes.com

And since working out from home is going to be the norm for a bit longer, and it’s super convenient so mom deserves to have something smart and compact. I absolutely love JAXJOX’s KettlebellConnect which goes from 12 – 42 lbs in 6 lb increments and syncs with your phone and the JAXJOX app for real-time tracking and data.

JAXJOX KettlebellConnect 2.0 $229 at JAXJOX.com

ALLE: Or how about something more relaxing? Like a picnic in the park with mom?

Grab a really cute blanket, check out SUNNYLIFE for a really fun selection!

Pair this was a great pair of SUNNIES, such as these from SZADE – a completely recycled eyewear company. Accessories make a great gift, as we’ve all been home, in quarantine, and looking for a FUN way to amp up our style!

…and of course, pair this with some wine, or your favorite drink…mom will love it!!

ANCHOR: so fun, Alle!

ALLE: Next, mom certainly deserves to RELAX so I’ve got some great items to help have a spa day with mom at home.

Take Josie Maran, her Argan-powered, clean and healthy skincare products are phenomenal and are such a joy to put on. And for Mother’s Day, the brand is launching 3 special kits including their pink algae pro-retinol line, a sun trio for brightening and protecting skin and then a body hydration duo. These launch on May 3rd at JosieMaranCosmetics.com and are SURE to sell out

Josie Maran Mother’s Day Kits $43-$121 at JosieMaranCosmetics.com

Then we have this in-circadian night mask from Indeed Labs. What mom doesn’t want to start her day waking up with youthful, hydrated and glowing skin?! This mask is inspired by the skin’s natural circadian rhythm, and its powerful plant extracts and dawnergy™ peptide works alongside the skin’s regeneration process while you sleep to improve skin circulation and complexion, decrease morning puffiness, and reduce the appearance of dark circles.

Indeed Labs in-circadian night mask $24.99 at IndeedLabs.com

And something I’ve certainly missed is going to the nail salon as I’m sure plenty of moms out there do too. This eco nail polish collection is 80% natural with ingredients that rejuvenate, strengthen and repair.

Ciate London Plant Pots retail for $12 each at US.CiateLondon.com

And, of course, mom wants to be cozy and these fun “Melting Crayon” pieces from P.J. Salvage are so comfortable and SOFT – I wish you could feel these. And something really cute is they also come in toddler and kid sizes. So you can have a little mommy and me moment.

P.J. Salvage Loungewear $40-$120 at PJSalvage.com

And can’t forget a chic loungewear set this beautiful, French-inspired sleepwear line called River Left is from Alessandra Corona and has washable silk styles made ethically and sustainably.

I personally love this cute camisole and short set called the Colette from the brand but they also have slips and eyemasks.

River Left retails for $46-$278 at RiverLeftSleep.com

Anchor: What else do you have for us, Alle?

ALLE: Well, many moms, they just want a good picture!!

So how about, now with your fresh pedi, a great set of shoes from M GEMI, and a lovely dress from RAMY BROOK.

Bonus points for coordinating kiddo…! There is a great new website with THE most adorable kid’s clothing around the K(Korean)-baby lifestyle called Ububba (AH-BOO-BAH). If you aiming for that beautiful family photo on mother’s day to frame forever this is the spot to get your kid looking stylish and at a great price.

Ububba Baby & Kid’s Goods at Ububba.com

Then for mom choose a really nice look that’s flattering and beautiful like this great number from Ramy Brook. It can be worn as a mini dress or you can add a pair of jeans under and wear as a top or a jacket. It’s so versatile and I know mom will be floored when she opens this!

Ramy Brook Calvin Convertible Shirt Mini Dress $485 at RamyBrook.com

Then, you have to have some shoes like these from M.Gemi. I have a soft spot for designer shoes and accessories like these, and the Italian craftsmanship that defines them. M. Gemi is committed to partnering with small, artisanal workshops across Italy with items being handmade by families who have been honing their craft for generations.

M.GEMI Shoes & Accessories $198-$398 at MGEMI.com

And of course, before you head out, give mom the classic gift of flowers — but with a twist! Check out The Sanibel from Urbanstems which is a dried bouquet that’s as breezy and exquisite as the Florida city for which it’s named, the Sanibel is a dreamy arrangement perfect for adding a hint of sweetness and light to any space.

Urbanstems The Sanibel $120 at Urbanstems.com

ANCHOR: Well there you have it – some great ideas for Mother’s Day gifts. Thank you Alle and to learn more, check out Bollare.com.

ALLE: Thanks for having me!

