Zaid + Audrey of 7th Street Candle Co joined Steph and Rosie to share some Mother’s Day gift ideas. 7th Street Candle Co makes natural candles using Texas grown ingredients.

Gift Ideas:

For Mother’s Day they’re offering a special relaxation set. It comes with a citrus lavender candle and citrus lavender aromatherapy oil, which also comes in a deluxe size.

They also launched the birdwatchers box that includes three brand new scents based on three iconic birds in Texas. Woodpecker, Hummingbird, and the Grackle.

Zaid + Audrey will be involved with an event this Saturday, May 7th from 11am-5pm at paper + craft pantry for last minute Mother’s Day shopping.

You can use code “Candles512” for 15% off your entire online purchase at 7thStCandle.co