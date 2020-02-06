Most Popular Valetines Day Plants

Roses are red, violets are blue, we brought in Lance Roberson to get you in the mood… of loving plants that is.

Most popular plants that tie in with Valentines Day:

-Hot Lips Salvia

-Forget Me Nots

-Heart Flower

-Angel Wings

-Bridal Veil

-Maiden’s Fern

-Paddle Plant

To learn more about Lance’s services, visit his website at PLance.org, or give him a call at 512-672-9250. You can also shoot him an email with any of your plant questions to Lance@PLance.org, and make sure to follow him on Instagram @PLance_org.