Morgan Perry Of Vino Vinyasa Creates Balance With Wine Infused Yoga Classes

Vino Vinyasa® classes bring together vinyasa-based yoga and fun wine facts through creative yoga poses. Each hour-long educational class ends with a comparative wine tasting, inviting you to mindfully taste what’s in your glass while applying what you learned through the poses.

When the pandemic hit, all classes were cancelled, but we’re excited about a busy spring and summer, featuring new venue partners. All classes until further notice will be outside, with mats socially-distanced from anyone who is not in your party. Masks are required when you are not at a table or on your mat. Check out some upcoming events below:

Vino Vinyasa will be at the Fairmont Austin at their beautiful outdoor Palm Court on the 7th floor on Sunday, March 28th, featuring Champagne Billecart-Salmon. After class, all guests will receive 15% off brunch at Rules & Regs by showing your Vino Vinyasa ticket. We recommend making reservations ahead of time.

Join a class at the gorgeous Fall Creek Vineyard on Sunday, April 11th. We’ll be flowing socially-distanced next to the vines (which should be starting to bloom) and trying two of Fall Creek’s Sauvignon Blanc wines—crisp, refreshing and perfect for spring! Plus, check out some wildflowers while you’re out in Driftwood! Guests receive 15% off bottle purchases after class.

Vino Vinyasa is excited to partner with Prestige Picnics for a fun springtime pop up event on Thursday, April 22nd! Cheese and charcuterie boxes are included with this very special event, allowing you to pair your wine with delicious treats after yoga. This event will be held on the lawn at the amazing Sekrit Theater, a space is designed by artists, architects, craftsmen, wanderers, dreamers, and makers.

Check out another new venue on Sunday, April 25th at Dreamland, a new one-of-a-kind outdoor entertainment, arts and recreational venue in Dripping Springs, then stay after for pickleball, mini golf, lawn games, music (starts at 3pm), wine, food & more!

Finally, Vino Vinyasa will be back on the patio at Wanderlust Wine Co. downtown on Saturday, May 8th for an event benefiting the Alzheimer’s Association.

For more information go to VinoVinyasaYoga.com